Shekhar Gupta: A new case for peace with Pakistan

The first reaction among informed Indians to Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Ahmed Bajwa’s 13-minute speech at the Islamabad Security Dialogue last Thursday would be a yawn. All he’s saying is, India and Pakistan should bury the past, make a new beginning, they have a shared stake in peace so they can focus on their economies, and so on.

Isn’t this what every Pakistani leader, elected or not, has said at some point of time? Then they stab you in the back. So, what’s new? To borrow and twist that phrase from the disclaimers in mutual fund advertisements, if the ...