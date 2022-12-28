Slowdown year

The year 2022 marked the end of easy money, at least for now. The coming year, consequently, will witness higher interest rates and a slowing global growth. This would affect economic outcomes in India through various channels. After a fair bit of reluctance, large central banks finally got their act together to fight inflation as it became clear that it was not transitory. Double-digit or near double-digit inflation rates in advanced economies raised the risk of de-anchoring inflation expectations, which could have significantly increased the cost of regaining price stability. Higher inflation in advanced economies is partly being driven by excessive monetary and fiscal stimulus during the pandemic. Disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war also increased price pressures. Rising Covid-19 infections in China may not allow supply chains to normalise in the near term. A sharp slowdown in China, which has been a major driver of global growth in recent decades, would itself significantly affect overall global growth.