JUST IN
Speed and capacity
Slowdown year
Losing history
Input cost pressure
Down to the wire
Laws and order
Regulating Big Tech
Fiscal consolidation risks
A tall order
Costs and benefits
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Editorial Â» Editorials
Global arms sales: Change is underway
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Slowdown year

Global and domestic factors will affect output

Topics
Indian Economy | Global economy | Interest rate hike

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

The year 2022 marked the end of easy money, at least for now. The coming year, consequently, will witness higher interest rates and a slowing global growth. This would affect economic outcomes in India through various channels. After a fair bit of reluctance, large central banks finally got their act together to fight inflation as it became clear that it was not transitory. Double-digit or near double-digit inflation rates in advanced economies raised the risk of de-anchoring inflation expectations, which could have significantly increased the cost of regaining price stability. Higher inflation in advanced economies is partly being driven by excessive monetary and fiscal stimulus during the pandemic. Disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war also increased price pressures. Rising Covid-19 infections in China may not allow supply chains to normalise in the near term. A sharp slowdown in China, which has been a major driver of global growth in recent decades, would itself significantly affect overall global growth.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Economy

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 22:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.