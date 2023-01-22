State actors and information warfare

We are used to partisan actors manipulating our information set through the modern digital media. Such activities are also conducted by state actors, particularly by undemocratic countries. Russia's methods around Brexit and the 2016 US elections are by now well understood, but many other similar projects have not received that level of analysis and limelight. We, in India, need to recognise that external state actors could be running such “influence operations” in India. Simplistic bans will not solve the problem.

