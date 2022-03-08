The burden of govt equity in PSUs

How has the Narendra Modi government engaged with the central public sector undertakings or PSUs in its second term? Has the engagement been any different from the way it took shape during its first term or during the tenure of earlier governments? One way of evaluating this engagement is to track how the Centre has contributed to the equity base of the PSUs over these years or sold its equity stake in them.

The takeaways from a comparison with the past are quite instructive. For instance, the total equity infused into PSUs by the Manmohan Singh government between 2009-10 and 2013-14 ...