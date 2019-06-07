The business of appropriate housing

The Sangh Parivar may well feel a twinge of anxiety as Amit Shah moves to a more spacious bungalow and his new garden sprawls over nearly an extra acre of fruit and flower. For to the extent that their activities are not without the law, they must see themselves as falling within the home minister’s jurisdiction.

They aren’t “termites” but can easily be regarded as such by the long-suffering public. In the ancient world of Hindu values Narendra Modi extols, Mr Shah’s exaltation might have been signified by some mark of traditional honour. A title, perhaps, ...