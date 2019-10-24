The 2019 Nobel honours the discovery of dark matter and the creation of techniques for discovering exoplanets. It is split three ways. Canadian cosmologist, James Peebles gets half the monetary award of Kronor 900,000 (about US $ 909,000).

Swiss scientists, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz shared half. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the three “transformed our ideas about the cosmos”. Dark matter became a speculative “solution” to problems in astrophysical calculations in the 1960s. In 1916, when Einstein released his general theory of relativity, he ...