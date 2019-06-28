The hail-fellow-well-met man of BJP

Jagat Prakash Nadda has been appointed working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) unit of the BJP is ecstatic that their boy has made good.

The general impression is that even when he becomes a full-fledged president six months hence (that, apparently is the deal, for the BJP’s constitution has no provision for a working president), he will work under the overall supervision of éminence grise, Amit Shah. In any case, the BJP faces few electoral challenges for the next 18 months: Once the Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi assembly ...