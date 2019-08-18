The importance of being Acharya's successor

Those who are eyeing the position of a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have not much time left to make up their minds as the deadline for submission of applications expires today. Early August, the government invited applications for the post, which fell vacant after Viral Acharya decided to step down, roughly six months before the scheduled end of his term.

Ahead of him, Urjit Patel resigned little less than a year before his three-year term as governor would have come to an end. Candidates below 60 years of age (as on July 24, 2019) with at least 25 years of work ...