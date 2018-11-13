The myth of China's forced tech transfer

Even as observers in developed countries criticise US President Donald Trump’s use of blunt tools such as tariffs against China, many believe that he is responding to a real problem.

China, they argue, really is engaging in unfair trading practices. But is it? One of the chief complaints against China is that it relies on what US authorities call “forced technology transfer”: Foreign companies seeking access to the Chinese market are required to share their intellectual property with a domestic “partner.” But the word “forced” suggests a degree ...