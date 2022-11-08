The opaque world of climate reporting

The transition to net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2070 may lead to extensive policy, legal, technological, and market-related changes. Each change carries associated risks. We are already witnessing a shift from fossil fuels to green energy as well as technological innovations, such as electric vehicles and carbon-free grids. Companies that do not take cognisance of the emerging reality and fail to align themselves may find it difficult to survive and sustain the resultant financial, competitive, and reputational risks. Investors, lenders and other stakeholders would need a basis to comprehensively assess the impact of climate change on company operations, the resultant risks, the impact thereof on the business model, and measures taken for mitigating risks.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 21:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU