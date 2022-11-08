The opaque world of climate reporting

The transition to net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2070 may lead to extensive policy, legal, technological, and market-related changes. Each change carries associated risks. We are already witnessing a shift from fossil fuels to as well as technological innovations, such as and carbon-free grids. Companies that do not take cognisance of the emerging reality and fail to align themselves may find it difficult to survive and sustain the resultant financial, competitive, and reputational risks. Investors, lenders and other stakeholders would need a basis to comprehensively assess the impact of on company operations, the resultant risks, the impact thereof on the business model, and measures taken for mitigating risks.