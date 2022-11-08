JUST IN
Managing growth expectations
Business Standard

The opaque world of climate reporting

Investors, lenders, and stakeholders need a basis to accurately assess the impact of climate change on company operations. Sebi's climate change-reporting framework is well-intended but not adequate

Topics
greenhouse gas emissions | SEBI | Electric Vehicles

Ashok Haldia 

Ashok Haldia

The transition to net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2070 may lead to extensive policy, legal, technological, and market-related changes. Each change carries associated risks. We are already witnessing a shift from fossil fuels to green energy as well as technological innovations, such as electric vehicles and carbon-free grids. Companies that do not take cognisance of the emerging reality and fail to align themselves may find it difficult to survive and sustain the resultant financial, competitive, and reputational risks. Investors, lenders and other stakeholders would need a basis to comprehensively assess the impact of climate change on company operations, the resultant risks, the impact thereof on the business model, and measures taken for mitigating risks.

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 21:40 IST

