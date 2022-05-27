The richest and the rest

The 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) season came to a close on May 22, with a cracker of a final day when many outcomes were finally decided. Unlike what had transpired in some past seasons, this year a lot was up for grabs on the final day. Nerves were jangling at both ends of the table.

The gulf between the rich clubs and the others in terms of resources and quality remains. Yet, in many ways, this season was more competitive than many in the past and it does appear that the coming season may prove even more so. This statement needs to be qualified in the light of many obvious ...