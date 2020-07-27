To get life back in a deflated economy, govt has to pump in money

How do you make a deflated balloon inflate? You blow air into it. And how do you make a deflated economy inflate? By blowing money into it. This simple solution is called the Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) by self-important economists.

But what the economists don’t tell you is how much money to blow in. You blow too little and the economy remains flaccid. You blow too much and like the balloon it runs the risk of bursting i.e. running into high inflation. The world doesn’t give India any credit for finding the right way of dealing with this problem but it did find a way: ...