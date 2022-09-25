JUST IN
Navigating the affordable housing finance market
Will RBI go for 50 bps rate hike this week?
Indian National AAP: Kejriwal abhors a vacuum
Long live the queue: 'The greatest bit of British performance art'
Old economists, old ideas, bad policies
Moonlighting: Well, why not?
Warnings in the Ukraine story for countries captured by oligarchs
When it comes to secessionism, identity trumps economic development
5G future: Another turning point for telecom
The spectacle of the king and the cheetahs
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Navigating the affordable housing finance market
Business Standard

Transparency as antidote to conflict of interest

Far from being a hindrance to our practice, transparent disclosure of conflict of interest is a powerful tool that has helped us gain clients' trust

Topics
BS Opinion | Personal Finance  | Mutual Funds

Harsh Roongta 

Follow this columnist
Harsh Roongta

Minesh, a client, had a couple of crores of rupees invested in financial assets like bonds, mutual funds, and shares. But around two-thirds of his investment kitty was invested in a residential flat whose value had grown manifold over a decade.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 21:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.