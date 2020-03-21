We should not ignore Sanskrit's troubled history

Sir, Sanskrit has enriched Indian languages and many Indian languages have contributed to Sanskrit. Sanskrit is part of our legacy. We are proud of the legacy.

However, we should not forget that this beautiful language, this scientific language, this magnificent language has also been the instrument of caste oppression, caste discrimination and caste subjugation. This is also a part of the Sanskrit legacy. We have a glorious legacy of Sanskrit and we also have a very disquieting and a very unfortunate legacy that it was used as an instrument by human beings to subjugate large sections of ...