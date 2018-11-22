What are 100-year term plans?

Upfront fees abolished. Total expense ratios reduced. Commissions slashed. These kinds of headlines have become common nowadays with mutual funds.

And the National Pension Scheme (NPS) has always been a low-cost investment product. Even in other financial products such as retail loans, though slowly, the movement is towards more transparency. Even health insurance, which is one of the leading causes of disputes pending in the consumer courts, seems to look at reducing the dispute areas, especially in the definition of pre-existing disease. The only financial product that has defiantly ...