Why AI need not displace labour

Artificial intelligence is transforming every aspect of our lives, not least the economy. As a general-purpose technology, AI’s applications are potentially endless.

While it can be used to automate tasks previously performed by people, it can also make human labour more productive, thereby increasing labour demand. Unfortunately, the current trend in commercial AI development is toward more and more automation, with potentially disastrous consequences for society. To be sure, automation has been an engine of productivity growth since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, ...