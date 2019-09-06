Why the India story could lose global appeal: It's the economy, stupid!

No one can accuse the second Modi government of inaction. If anything, its first 100 days have seen frenetic activity—historic action in Jammu & Kashmir, lots of legislation passed through Parliament, and lots of summitry by the prime minister—Bhutan, G7, Russia, etc.

Coming up soon is China, after an address to the UN General Assembly. Also worth noting is the critical difference in tone and approach that has resulted from the replacement of the late Arun Jaitley by Amit Shah as No. 2 in the Cabinet. For all that, one is inclined to go back to Bill Clinton’s campaign ...