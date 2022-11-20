Will the dream run continue for banks?

On November 7, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted: “The continuous efforts of our govt for reducing the NPAs & further strengthening the health of PSBs are now showing tangible results. The 12 PSBs together declared net profit of Rs 25,685 crore in Q2FY23 & total Rs 40,991 in H1FY23, up 50% & 31.6%, respectively (y-o-y).”
Public sector banks (PSBs) have never had such a stellar performance. UCO Bank’s net profit in the September quarter is 146 per cent higher than the year-ago quarter. For Bank of Maharashtra, the rise is 103 per cent.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 16:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU