Will the US capitulate to China?

It’s beginning to look like US President Donald Trump will yield to the Chinese in America’s trade conflict with China. The United States threatened to increase tariffs on imports from China from 10 per cent to 25 per cent on March 2 if no agreement was reached.

But Trump recently said that the date is flexible and may be postponed because of the progress being made in the ongoing bilateral talks. Fair enough, but progress is in the eyes of the beholder. The most important problem that needs to be resolved is not America’s massive bilateral trade deficit with China. ...