Chinese reform during a trade war

Last June, The Economist lamented that “Donald Trump is undermining the rules-based international order,” as he seeks “short-term wins for America” at the cost of “long-term damage to the world.” With Mr Trump now escalating his trade war with China — and with both sides seeming to be girding for protracted competition over technological leadership — the threat is only growing.

For a long time, trade appeared to benefit everyone. This assumption underpinned a broad global consensus on trade rules, including the relatively consistent ...