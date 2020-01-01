Without fear or favour

The star performer at a recent ET Awards function was Rahul Bajaj. Speaking to an audience of India’s leading industrialists with three ministers (home, finance, and commerce and industry) on the stage, he said people had the freedom to critique the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government but that the current regime has created an environment of fear and uncertainty. “During UPA-II, we could abuse anyone.

You are doing good work, but if we want to openly criticise you, there is no confidence you will appreciate that. I may be wrong but everyone feels that”. Home ...