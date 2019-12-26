Year of gig workers

It’s widely known as the “Uberification” of work. And various studies and surveys suggest that as much as 60 per cent of millennials are interested to work as gig workers who are more keen on flexibility and a better work-life balance.

The changing business models of many companies also suggest that a growing number of people will be hired on an as-needed basis. So it is certain that the buzz around the gig economy is set to grow louder in the new year. But companies will be wrong to assume that only drivers or delivery boys or hotel roles such as bar staff will be part ...