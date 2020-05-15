Business interruption policy may not pay for losses made under lockdown

Amit Aggarwal (name changed on request), 44, runs a garment-manufacturing unit in Noida. To protect his establishment against calamities, he has bought a property/fire insurance cover.

Something called a business interruption (BI) cover (also known as ‘loss of profit’ cover) has been bundled with his policy. Aggarwal's unit has been lying idle due to the lockdown that has been imposed March 24. He and many others who've bought this plan, are keen to know whether or not the BI cover will compensate them for the losses they have suffered since the onset of the ...