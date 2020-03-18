Diversifying contactless payments a way ahead during coronavirus outbreak

Money changes hand frequently, and cash even more so. But in times when the COVID-19 outbreak is putting entire populations under threat, and social distancing has become the norm, it does make sense to avoid transacting in cash. Some countries have already quarantined cash, while others like South Korea, have burnt, or high-heat laundered their notes.

The World Health Organisation has advised switching to contactless payments too. No wonder, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, too, urged customers to go digital on Monday. Says Vikas Saraogi, vice president, acceptance ...