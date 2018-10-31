Don't go by credit rating alone, consider default analysis, performances

The recent defaults by IL&FS and its subsidiaries have shaken investors’ faith in the ratings provided by credit rating agencies. The ratings of its debt instruments plunged from AAA to D (default) within a few months.

While investors who invest directly in bonds cannot ignore ratings, they do need to take a few additional precautions. Read the credit report: Before investing in a debt instrument, go to the concerned rating agency’s website and obtain the credit report on the borrower. This report contains the rating, which indicates where the company stands regarding ...