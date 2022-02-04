Fixed deposit holders shouldn't go for longer tenures in current scenario

After the Union Budget for FY 2022-23 was announced, the benchmark 10-year government security’s yield saw a sharp spike. It touched a peak of 6.95 per cent, before ending the week at 6.88 per cent. The expectation now is that the low interest rate environment that we have seen since the onset of the pandemic may change.

Retail investors need to prepare themselves to deal with the impact of higher rates on their finances. What is driving G-Sec yield up Several factors are driving yields on the 10-year government bond up. One is the Budget announcement on government borrowings ...