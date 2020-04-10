Flipkart, ICICI Lombard offer health plan for Covid-19 with instant claim

E-commerce firm Flipkart, in partnership with India’s two leading insurers - and Digit on Friday announced the launch of health policies on its platform that distinctly cover Covid-19. Enabling health cover for consumers combating the global pandemic, these two group health policies come with instant claim benefits and the health insurance does not require any medical tests at the time of purchase.

According to industry estimates, about 56 per cent of the Indian population is not covered under any said its partnership with and Digit Insurance offers its users health insurance policies that give a range of benefits from hospitalization cover to easy claim.





“It is a testing time for Indian consumers as we come together in the fight against Covid-19. With India witnessing low penetration of health insurance, it is the onus and responsibility of organizations in this space to come together and provide more access,” said Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head - Fintech and Payments Group, “Partnering with two of India’s leading insurance providers will not only enable the availability of much-needed health plans but will also ensure they meet the needs at affordable costs.”

‘Covid-19 Protection Cover’ by provides an instant Rs 25,000 benefit plan paid to the customer if he tests positive for Covid-19. It is priced at an annual premium of Rs 159. Additionally, the policy provides health assistance benefit, virtual and teleconsultation benefit and ambulance assistance. It allows Flipkart’s customers to submit digital copies of the claim document to the insurer for processing, in lieu of hard copies.



Also, ‘Digit Illness Group Insurance’ offered by Digit Insurance allows consumers to avail a hospitalization cover up to a sum assured of Rs 1 lakh with an annual premium of Rs 511. Further, there is no limit on room rent or ICU. The policy covers 30-day pre and 60 days post hospitalization fee. Additionally, policyholders can also avail 1 per cent of the sum assured for ambulance services.





“In the current scenario, Covid-19 focused insurance becomes an extremely relevant consumer proposition,” said Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard.

“Given, the current global situation, offering a cover for Covid-19 was the need of the hour and we are glad that shares this vision with us,” said Jasleen Kohli, Chief Distribution Officer, Digit Insurance.