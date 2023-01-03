JUST IN
High portfolio yields to make debt funds an attractive option in 2023
Govt retains 7.1% interest rate on GPF, other similar funds for Q4

The government on Tuesday kept the interest rate unchanged at 7.1 per cent for the subscribers of the General Provident Fund and other similar funds

General Provident Fund | Finance Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

funding
Representative Image

The government on Tuesday kept the interest rate unchanged at 7.1 per cent for the subscribers of the General Provident Fund and other similar funds.

In the previous quarter ended December 31, the GPF interest was similar at 7.1 per cent.

The rate is valid from January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023, the finance ministry said in a notification.

The rate will be in force with effect from January 1, 2023, it said.

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 22:44 IST

