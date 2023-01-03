Govt retains 7.1% interest rate on GPF, other similar funds for Q4

-
ALSO READ
Front-running scandal at Axis Mutual Fund set to rock $465-bn MF industry
How to select an equity fund?
Fired fund managers violated securities law, says Axis Mutual Fund
Axis Mutual Fund looks to garner Rs 50 cr from maiden fund offer post ban
Losing steam: Average NFO collection slumps in FY23, shows data
-
The government on Tuesday kept the interest rate unchanged at 7.1 per cent for the subscribers of the General Provident Fund and other similar funds.
In the previous quarter ended December 31, the GPF interest was similar at 7.1 per cent.
The rate is valid from January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023, the finance ministry said in a notification.
The rate will be in force with effect from January 1, 2023, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 22:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU