How to proceed for a death claim insurance if you are a nominee? Find out

I have an 11-year-old policy. Is it possible to change the premium payment date? Once a policy has been issued, its premium due date cannot be altered. However, you can change the frequency of premium payment according to your convenience and financial goals.

You can opt for yearly, half-yearly, quarterly or monthly premium payment frequency at any policy anniversary during the premium payment term. However, this is subject to availability of a frequency in that product. My friend's father passed away two years ago. The former has discovered that his father had a life insurance ...