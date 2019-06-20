Liquidate assets to beat debt trap

Ashish Jha, a young entrepreneur, is a self-confessed compulsive spender. Worse still, he does not mind taking loans to fulfil his desires. Having been caught in a debt trap early in his life, Jha is aware of his shortcomings, but nonetheless finds it hard to curb his desire to live on borrowed money. “I am an impulsive spender.

Often, when I don’t have adequate funds, I use my borrowing options and spend generously, thinking I will find the money to repay. But even though I try, I often find it hard to service my dues,” says Jha. Are you, too, as profligate as Jha? ...