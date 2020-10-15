Need to have more disease-specific health insurance products: Irdai

-
Irdai Chairman Subhash Khuntia has urged health insurance providers to develop disease-specific products which could help policy holders in preventing different ailments.
I would urge insurers to develop more disease-specific products like for diabetics or for heart or kidney related issues, Khuntia said at a health insurance summit organised by CII.
Under such focussed products, insurance companies can bring together medical experts to make aware policy holders on steps to be taken to prevent various diseases, he said.
The chairman said the insurance sector, for too long, has concentrated on tertiary care or hospitalisation and now there was a need to focus more on primary and secondary care, the outpatient care and more on to have preventive care.
