New home loan rate regime: Shift, if you are getting a much better deal

If you are a home loan customer, you may have felt that your bank is quick to revise its home loan rate upward in a rising interest rate scenario, but is slow to bring it down in a falling rate scenario. Things are set to improve for home loan customers from April 1, 2019.

To ensure faster transmission of policy rates, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated that all new floating loans to retail customers and to micro and small enterprises should be linked to external benchmarks. This step is expected to make the rate setting process of banks much more transparent. Currently, home loan ...