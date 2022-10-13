JUST IN
Scrutinise your no-cost EMI offers for hidden charges, say experts
Time-starved investors must stick to index funds
Small-cap funds can be rewarding for those who can stomach volatility
Ring-fence your wealth from creditors by setting up wills and trusts
Near-term outlook bleak: Enter silver with a horizon of at least 2-3 years
Match limited exposure with long investment horizon for small-caps' safety
Don't invest directly in markets if you can't analyse stocks, say experts
Why LRS route for investing in capital markets abroad is mainly for HNIs
Don't want volatility in debt portfolio? Stick to shorter-duration funds
Maintain 15-20% allocation to international funds despite ongoing downturn
You are here: Home » PF » News » Investments
Scrutinise your no-cost EMI offers for hidden charges, say experts
Business Standard

Stagger entry into longer-duration funds over next six months: Experts

To stay safe, keep bulk of portfolio in shorter-duration or target maturity funds

Topics
longer-duration funds | RBI | Interest rate hike

Sarbajeet K Sen 

investment, investors, foreign investments, FPI, fdi, emergin markets, funding, tech, economy, gdp, aif, alternative investment fund, capital, startups, tech, savings, money, cash, shares, funds, equity
As interest rates rise, prices of longer-duration bonds fall more, so the net asset values (NAVs) of longer-duration funds take a bigger hit.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked the repo rate by 190 basis points (bps) since May 2022. Increasingly, the view within the debt market is that we are approaching the peak of the current rate hike cycle. Investors are keen to know how they should structure their debt fund portfolios in this environment, and whether they should enter longer-duration funds.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on longer-duration funds

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 19:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.