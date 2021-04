Tweak your portfolio to help it meet challenges of the new financial year

The start of a new financial year is a good time to check your financial portfolio. During the process, you can correct aberrations, remove imbalances, and weed out underperformers. Check your portfolio once every year, or once every six months –not more often than that.

Left untended, a financial portfolio tends to turn in sub-optimal performance. Did you save enough? In a year during which many people lost their jobs, or saw steep decline in business revenues, this question assumes greater than usual importance. Ideally, you should try to save 50 per cent of your take-home ...