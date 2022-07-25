Delhi Cong protests against excise policy, demands Sisodia's resignation

-
ALSO READ
Fall in Delhi govt's excise revenue 'inexplicable' as sales rise: Report
How Delhi's new excise policy sinks spirits of private liquor retailers
Time to raise a toast to liquor stocks? Selectively, say analysts
Fizz returns to liquor stocks
Delhi excise dept orders liquor shops to stop offering discounts
-
The Delhi Congress on Monday said it staged a protest outside Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence here, demanding his resignation over alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the city government's excise policy.
Congress leaders and workers gathered in Patparganj, holding banners and raising slogans against Sisodia and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar alleged that Sisodia, the minister in-charge of Delhi government's excise department, is directly responsible for "corrupt deals" with liquor contractors.
"To uphold truth and transparency, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should immediately sack Manish Sisodia, who as excise minister has been directly responsible in the corrupt deals. He took arbitrary decisions to implement the liquor policy to favour the liquor mafia," the Congress leader alleged.
He added that his party was the first to complain to the lieutenant governor and the police commissioner about the new liquor policy.
"Corruption is the operative word in the functioning of the Kejriwal government. A CBI probe will pave the way for Sisodia's arrest sooner than later as there is clear evidence of his involvement in the liquor scam," Kumar alleged.
The Delhi Congress had earlier submitted a written complaint to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, seeking a probe into the liquor policy.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recently recommended a CBI probe into the policy.
According to officials, the inquiry was recommended on a basis of a report filed by the Delhi chief secretary, showing prima facie violations, including "deliberate and gross procedural lapses", to provide post-tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU