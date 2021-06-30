2022 UP Assembly polls will usher in democratic revolution: Akhilesh Yadav

-
ALSO READ
Adityanath got Uttar Pradesh CM's post by chance, says Akhilesh Yadav
Yogi govt trying to tilt panchayat polls in BJP's favour: Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav, UP minister Ashutosh Tandon test positive for Covid-19
BJP 'imposing' officer from Delhi on Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party to contest 2022 UP polls on its own: Akhilesh Yadav
-
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the 2022 Assembly elections will usher in a democratic revolution in Uttar Pradesh.
"A 'new politic' is taking birth against the divisive-conservative negative politics due to unification of exploited, neglected, oppressed, humiliated Dalit, oppressed, deprived, poor, farmers, workers, women and youth. In 2022, there will be a democratic revolution not elections in Uttar Pradesh," tweeted Akhilesh Yadav (roughly translated from Hindi).
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU