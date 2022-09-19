Mahagathbandhan to counter Amit Shah through rallies in Bihar's Seemanchal

-
In a bid to counter the rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Mahagathbandhan leaders have decided to organise four rallies in the Seemanchal region of Bihar.
Shah is scheduled to arrive in Bihar on September 23 and he has two rallies in the Muslim dominated Purnea and Kishanganj districts.
Keeping this in view, the JD(U) and RJD think tanks have decided to counter every move of the saffron parties like they did in the 2015 Assembly election.
Lalan Singh, the national president of JD(U) claims that the four rallies of Mahagathbandhan will be held in four districts with an aim to keep intact the communal harmony and brotherhood between the communities in the region.
Lalan Singh, however, did not announce the venues of the rallies, but it is being said that they will be held in Kishanganj, Purnea, Araria and Katihar districts to give a strong reply to Amit Shah and the BJP.
Singh said that the top leaders of the RJD also agreed to the rallies. The actual date and place of the rallies are not decided yet.
Besides Seemanchal, JD(U) is likely to organise a massive rally in Varanasi in November or December this year to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is also a buzz that Nitish Kumar may contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Phulpur, Ambedkar Nagar or Jaunpur. These Lok Sabha constituencies have a good number of Kurmi and Muslim voters. The JD(U) is also looking for an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.
