AAP announces 10-day padyatra from Ayodhya to Prayagraj ahead of polls

This is the season of yatras. With the Congress busy with its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) having embarked on its 'Savdhan Yatra', the (AAP) has also announced a padyatra from to .

The yatra will tap into the youth ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

It also has definite Hindu overtones since it begins from one pilgrim centre (Ayodhya) and culminates at another (Prayagraj).

The padyatra, to be led by AAP's UP in-charge and MP Sanjay Singh, will start on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and conclude on November 10.

The 'Mehangai Bhagao, Rozgar Bachao' padyatra -- 'Saryu se Sangam Tak', will begin after taking blessings of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, said the party's state spokesperson Mahendra Singh.

He said that the party workers, supporters and common people will join in the padyatra, which will seek to raise awareness about the rising inflation in the country and the growing unemployment.

"AAP is in the process of strengthening its base in UP. In October, we will be focussing on selection of candidates. This yatra will start when that process will be in its final stage. Both issues being raised in it have a deep connect with people. Inflation has affected every single family while unemployment is a pressing issue for the youth," said Singh.

The 120-km-long padyatra will be covered in 10 days with frequent stoppages to interact with people.

Party sources said that campaigns such as padyatras have a lot of resonance with the youth and the party, which is working on establishing itself in Uttar Pradesh, this segment will be very crucial.

