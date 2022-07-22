OP Rajbhar gets 'Y' security as he inches closer to BJP, backs Murmu

-
-
Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar has been given 'Y' category security after he and his MLAs voted in favour of the NDA in the recent presidential elections.
Rajbhar has been lately making headlines for attacking and taunting Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav with whom he contested the recent Assembly elections.
Om Prakash Rajbhar had contested the 2022 UP Assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and his party won six seats.
Earlier in 2017, the SBSP had contested the Assembly polls in alliance with the BJP, but the two parties fell apart after Rajbhar was dismissed from the Yogi Adityanath government in 2019.
Provision of security to Rajbhar now clearly signals his growing proximity with the BJP, ahead of the 2024 general elections.
