JUST IN
Manish Sisodia defamation case: Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings
Delhi BJP to gherao CM if Kanjhawala case not sent to fast-track court
Mamata to visit Sagar Island to review preparations for Gangasagar Mela
Oppn needs ideological, political struggle to deal with BJP-RSS, says Karat
MP: Hotel of BJP leader, accused of murder, demolished amid public outrage
Centre reshuffles secretary-level posts, 19 appointed to various govt dept
Sisodia misleads Delhiites by visiting Okhla landfill site: Delhi BJP Chief
Gave opportunity to both experience, youth in MCD leadership polls: BJP
SP to contest all seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections next year
Gandhi family walks together as Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi today
You are here: Home » Politics » News » Central
Centre should change its attitude towards cooperative banks: Sharad Pawar
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

AAP claims Congress leader has a 'deal' with BJP ahead of MCD mayor poll

"The Congress leader of the House in MCD Nazia Danish strikes the deal with BJP. And Congress decides to walk out to help BJP in MCD," claimed AAP

Topics
MCD polls | Delhi municipal elections | AAP

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Supporters of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hold his brooms and party flags, during a roadshow ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, in New Delhi. Photo: ANI
Representative Image

Ahead of the MCD mayoral election scheduled to be held on Friday, the Aam Aadmi party has claimed that a deal has been finalised between Bharatiya Janata party and the Congress party.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the Congress leader of the House in MCD Nazia Danish has made a deal with the BJP.

"The Congress leader of the House in MCD Ms Nazia Danish strikes the deal with BJP. And Congress decides to walk out to help BJP in MCD," tweeted Bhardwaj.

In another tweet he claimed, "The deal of Congress and BJP has been exposed. The best case scenario for BJP was to make Congress walk out of house.

"And Congress has agreed for that. In return, the BJP has made MCD Congress Leader Ms Nazia Danish as the member of Haj Committee."

The oath taking ceremony and the mayoral election to the MCD is scheduled to be held Friday afternoon. Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena has named BJP Councillor Satya Sharma as pro-tem speaker to preside over the meeting for the election of the mayor. She will administer the oath to other councillors.

Meanwhile,the AAP has nominated Mukesh Goyal as the leader of the House. Sharma was the mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation before all the corporations were merged into the national capital.

--IANS

avr/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on MCD polls

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 12:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU