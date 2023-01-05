JUST IN
Mamata to visit Sagar Island to review preparations for Gangasagar Mela
Oppn needs ideological, political struggle to deal with BJP-RSS, says Karat
MP: Hotel of BJP leader, accused of murder, demolished amid public outrage
Centre reshuffles secretary-level posts, 19 appointed to various govt dept
Sisodia misleads Delhiites by visiting Okhla landfill site: Delhi BJP Chief
Gave opportunity to both experience, youth in MCD leadership polls: BJP
SP to contest all seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections next year
Gandhi family walks together as Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi today
BJP warns Cong MLA of legal action after row over MP govt's spending
Congress moves no-trust motion in MP Assembly; debate to continue
You are here: Home » Politics » News » Central
Bharat Jodo Yatra set to re-enter Haryana on Thursday: Congress
icon-arrow-left
Crushing defeat of BJP's misdeeds, says Akhilesh on bail to Khushi Dubey
Business Standard

Delhi BJP to gherao CM if Kanjhawala case not sent to fast-track court

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva also slammed the Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the CCTV camera network and street lights facility in the national capital

Topics
BJP | Arvind Kejriwal | Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BJP
Photo: PTI

Delhi BJP has threaten to gherao Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal if the Kanjhawala case will not be transferred to a fast-track court.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said on Wednesday that the party has been continuously demanding that a fast track court should be set up for the hearing of the case, while on the other hand Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "is talking about providing legal aid to the victim's family and is avoiding to speak on the establishment of the fast track court".

"... The legal system in India is such that the state itself fights the case of every victim and the government lawyers present the case in the court on behalf of the victim. So it is clear that the announcement (by Arvind Kejriwal) of providing legal aid is misleading," he asserted.

The BJP leader also slammed the Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the CCTV camera network and street lights facility in the national capital. He said that the absence of both of these facilities were seen in the area related to the mishap.

Sachdeva has asked AAP MP Sanjay Singh to explain "why there is lack of street lights in the entire area from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala and why government CCTV cameras are not available there".

He said that it would be better if the Chief Minister sheds aside political diatribes on the sensitive incident and announces formation of a fast track court in the next 24 hours otherwise the BJP will gherao the Chief Minister.

--IANS

dr/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 07:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU