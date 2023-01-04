Mamata to visit Sagar Island to review preparations for Gangasagar Mela

JUST IN
JP Nadda to hold meeting with BJP's national general secretaries on Jan 10
Mamata Banerjee | West Bengal | Gangasagar

Press Trust of India  |  Sagar Island (WB) 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be visiting the Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday to review the preparations for the Gangasagar Mela, officials said.

Lakhs of people gather at Sagar Island from across the country to take a holy dip at the confluence of the sacred Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti'.

While 15.5 lakh pilgrims visited Gangasagar Mela last year amid the threat of the coronavirus, the figure could reach as high as 60-70 lakh between January 8 and 16 when the fair would be held this time, an official said.

During her two-day visit to the island, Banerjee will be meeting senior officers to review the preparations made for the congregation, the official said.

"She will also be inaugurating three new helipads at the island," he said.

Before leaving for Kolkata on Thursday, around 120 km away, she will be offering prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram. Banerjee is also expected to visit the Bharat Sevashram Sangha mutt here, the official said.

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 10:44 IST

