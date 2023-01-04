JUST IN
MP: Hotel of BJP leader, accused of murder, demolished amid public outrage
Centre reshuffles secretary-level posts, 19 appointed to various govt dept
Sisodia misleads Delhiites by visiting Okhla landfill site: Delhi BJP Chief
Gave opportunity to both experience, youth in MCD leadership polls: BJP
SP to contest all seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections next year
Gandhi family walks together as Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi today
BJP warns Cong MLA of legal action after row over MP govt's spending
Congress moves no-trust motion in MP Assembly; debate to continue
Will remain in SP till last breath 'irrespective of post': Shivpal
AAP prepares pitch for 2024 elections at its National Council met
You are here: Home » Politics » News » Central
Yogi calls for '5E' formula to curb road accidents
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Oppn needs ideological, political struggle to deal with BJP-RSS, says Karat

CPI(M) Polit Buro member Prakash Karat said that to deal with the BJP and the RSS, opposition parties have to conduct ideological and political struggles continuously.

Topics
Prakash Karat | BJP | RSS

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

CPI(M) Polit Buro member Prakash Karat said that to deal with the BJP and the RSS, opposition parties have to conduct ideological and political struggles continuously.

He said that the Left parties may not be a strong force at the national level at present, but it is they who can initiate the ideological fight against the BJP and RSS and make it an alternative platform for other opposition parties.

"Apart from making alliances before elections, parties have to conduct ideological and political struggle against the BJP and the RSS continuously," Karat said at a programme here on Tuesday to mark the 57th foundation day of 'Ganashakti', the West Bengal CPI(M)'s mouthpiece.

Stating that the RSS and the BJP have managed to pervade a significant section of people in the north and western parts of India, the former CPI(M) general secretary said that because of this, it has managed to comfortably win assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, despite claims of strong anti-incumbency waves in both states.

"Just like the RSS works within the society round the clock through its various outfits, socially, culturally, educationally, you have to build such organisations, putting out your own democratic, secular and Left ideology and vision among people," he said, maintaining that there is a lack of these among the Left parties currently.

The Left is in power in only Kerala at present, having lost Tripura to the BJP in 2018 and West Bengal to the Trinamool Congress in 2011.

Karat claimed that minorities in India are being marginalised in the name of nationalism.

"In India today we have an extreme right (wing) government which has developed from an extreme right (wing) party, which is the BJP," he said.

He claimed that this "party is the mask" and the RSS is the real face behind it.

Karat admitted that "this party" has proved itself capable of mobilising large sections of people in their support.

"The Hindutva forces have become the dominant force in India today and the BJP has become the dominant political party in the country because it is supported, partnered and is in alliance with India's big bourgeois," the CPI(M) leader said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Prakash Karat

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 10:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU