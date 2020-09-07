Delhi: AAP holds protest over non-payment of salaries of MCD employees

Aam Aadmi Party's councillors led by the party's in-charge for municipal corporations, Durgesh Pathak, staged a protest on Monday with the civic body employees over non-payment of their salaries.

The protest was held at the Civic Centre here.

Speaking to the media, AAP's senior leader Pathak demanded that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations pay the employees' salaries or resign immediately.

"The BJP should stop misleading people, release the salaries of workers immediately or resign. The will run it in a better way in the same budget. It has been about six months that the employees of the corporation are not getting their salaries," he said.

"Unless all the employees of the BJP-ruled MCDs, whose salaries have not been paid for the last about six months are released, the Aam Aadmi Party will continue to protest and raise its voice to bring justice to the common man," he said.

