AAP MLAs' protest continues at assembly, party seeks probe against Delhi LG

Overnight protest by Aam Aadmi party MLAs at Delhi assembly seeking probe against Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena continued on Tuesday morning. The agitating MLAs will join the assembly session from protesting site at 11 a.m. when the House will resume again on Tuesday.

The MLAs are protesting beneath the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the assembly premises against Saxena for allegedly exchanging demonetised notes with face value of Rs 1,400 crore during his tenure as the KVIC chairman and seeking probe against him.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs have also been protesting under the Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru statues inside the assembly premises seeking Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia's resignation. The MLAs will also join the session when the House resumes at 11 a.m.

Amid the ongoing face-off between Centre and Delhi govt, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused Delhi LG V.K. Saxena of corruption during demonetization. The party demanded sacking of LG for indulging in money laundering during demonetisation besides gross misuse of power as the Chairman of the Khadi Commission.

senior leader and MLA Atishi alleged, "When the whole country was standing in lines all day, all night during demonetisation, Delhi LG V.K. Saxena was busy converting his black money to white. Erstwhile Khadi Gramodyog Chairman V.K. Saxena pressured the cashiers of Khadi stores all over India to get his old unaccounted currency exchanged for new".

--IANS

avr/uk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)