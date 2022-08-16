AAP's electoral promises in Gujarat entail quality education, more schools

-
ALSO READ
Will Guj Assembly be dissolved for poll announcement, Kejriwal asks BJP
Vote for AAP if you want peace, development; BJP can only quarrel: Kejriwal
Those not satisfied with BJP must vote for AAP: Kejriwal in Gujarat
Country not autocracy, will run according to Constitution: AAP on Bagga row
Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi model beats BJP's Gujarat model on every parameter
-
AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised to provide quality education if voted to power in poll-bound Gujarat.
Addressing people here, the AAP leader, who was on a daylong visit to Kutch, promised to increase the number of government schools.
For quality education, there should be one teacher for 25 to 30 students, he said, adding that this will create huge opportunities for qualified teachers.
He promised that accounts of private schools will be audited and if they would be found booking profits, will ask school management to return money to parents.
When people of Kutch demanded drinking water from the Narmada project, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "Today is my birthday, as a birthday gift if you vote my party to power, in return, I will give Narmada waters to Kutch."
He mocked the Gujarat government's decision to increase allowances of police personnel instead of increasing their grade pay.
Kejriwal said, "Ruling party is behaving like it has to pay a salary hike from its pockets, how can the ruling party be so stingy while paying salaries to its police or teachers."
He appealed to police personnel to accept allowances hike and promised that once the AAP is voted to power in Gujarat, he will enhance grade pay of police personnel.
Gujarat Assembly polls are slated to be held in December, 2022.
--IANS
haresh/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU