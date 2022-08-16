Bihar CM calls 1st cabinet meeting to distribute portfolios to ministers

-
ALSO READ
IND vs SA 1st T20I: Pitch report, weather update from Arun Jaitley stadium
ENG vs IND 1st T20I: Pitch Report, Weather Update of Rose Bowl, Southampton
ENG vs IND 1st ODI: Pitch Report and Weather Update of the Oval, London
WI vs IND 1st ODI: Pitch Report and Weather Update of Queens Park Oval, T&T
Master of the U-turn: Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP, quits as CM
-
After the cabinet expansion of the newly-formed Bihar government, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the portfolios of different ministers will be announced late evening.
Kumar has called for the first Cabinet meeting at 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday where the new Ministers will receive their portfolios.
"The distribution of the various state departments will be done during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Now Bihar will move on the path of development with full speed," the Chief Minister added.
Nitish Kumar is likely to retain the Home Minister and General Administration portfolios in the Bihar government and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will become the new Health Minister.
JD-U's Vijay Kumar Choudhary is expected to become the new Bihar Finance Minister. JD-U has retained all its previous Ministers and their portfolios will remain same as it was during the previous NDA government in Bihar.
JD-U has 12 Ministers, including Nitish Kumar in the new government. While the Ministers coming under the RJD and Congress quota will take over the portfolios earlier allotted to the BJP during the NDA government.
The challenge for the JD-U supremo will be big as he broke ties with the NDA government in Bihar and formed the government with 'Mahagathbandhan' (Opposition Grand Alliance).
Nitish Kumar, during the first meeting of the new Cabinet, will address his Ministers about the working style and approach while taking charge of various Ministries.
Kumar, who is known for zero tolerance on corruption, will ask his Ministers to work with transparency and avoid controversies.
--IANS
ajk/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU