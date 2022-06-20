Vote for AAP if you want peace, development; BJP can only quarrel: Kejriwal

-
People should vote for the AAP if they want peace and development, party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday while campaigning for his party's candidate in Rajinder Nagar ahead of the by-election for the assembly seat.
Addressing the people, the Delhi Chief Minister said voting for the BJP candidate in the upcoming by-election would turn out to be useless as the saffron party leaders do nothing but quarrel.
It is useless to vote for the BJP because they do not do anything but quarrel. All the time, they keep fighting. If you want quarrels, vote for the BJP. If you want work, vote for me, Kejriwal said.
I do not know how to quarrel. I believe in working. I will get all your work done, he added.
With the bypoll around the corner, Kejriwal led two roadshows in the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency - one in Pandav Nagar and another in Inderpuri - seeking votes for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Durgesh Pathak.
Kejriwal said that his government has done a lot of work in education, healthcare, and other sectors in Delhi, but there is still much more work left to be done.
There is a shortage of water supply but I am working on it... I have been told that there is a railway crossing nearby in Budh Nagar and the residents faced trouble while crossing it. They have erected a wall and the railway bridge has also been closed. I will ensure that the route gets open, Kejriwal said while addressing the people.
The AAP has been winning the Rajinder Nagar assembly seat for the last two consecutive terms since the Arvind Kejriwal-led party came at the helm in the city in 2015.
The AAP's Vijender Garg Vijay had won the seat in 2015 and it was retained by the party in the 2020 assembly polls with Raghav Chadha defeating BJP's R P Singh by a margin of over 20,000 votes.
I am thankful for the love and support that you extended to us in the last election. This time too, come out in large numbers and vote for us to ensure that we win by a double margin than what we got last time, Kejriwal said.
The Election Commission is scheduled to hold by-election for the Rajinder Nagar assembly seat on June 23.
A total of 14 candidates are in the fray with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielding Rajesh Bhatia as its candidate and the Congress nominating Prem Lata for the seat.
