AAP to support Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in vice presidential poll

The (AAP) will support joint Opposition candidate in the August 6 vice presidential election.

The party's political affairs committee "unanimously" decided to support Alva after a meeting chaired by its convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday.

"All the Rajya Sabha members of the party will vote for the opposition candidate on August 6," Singh told reporters after the meeting.

