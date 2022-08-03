AAP to support Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in vice presidential poll

-
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will support joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the August 6 vice presidential election.
The party's political affairs committee "unanimously" decided to support Alva after a meeting chaired by its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday.
"All the Rajya Sabha members of the party will vote for the opposition candidate Margaret Alva on August 6," Singh told reporters after the meeting.
