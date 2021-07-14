AAP will provide free electricity in Goa if voted to power: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister on Wednesday said each family in Goa will get up to 300 units electricity free per month if his (AAP) is voted to power in the state Assembly elections.

Elections to the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly are scheduled in February next year.

Every family will get up to 300 units per month free electricity, Kejriwal told reporters here.

If people in Delhi can get free electricity, then why not free power for people in Goa, he said. Despite Goa being a power-surplus state, there are frequent power-cuts in the coastal state, he added.

Kejriwal slammed MLAs who left Congress and other parties to join the BJP after last Assembly elections in Goa.

Going by the numbers, those who should have been in opposition are now ruling the state and those who should have been in power are now in the opposition, he added.

These MLAs who switched sides claimed that they were joining the BJP to get people's work done. Did they do people's work as they claimed? Now people are saying that they switched sides for lure of money. People feel betrayed, he said.

Thousands of Goans are claiming they will not vote for either BJP or Congress in the next elections, Kejriwal said.

Goa wants change. People want clean politics, he said.

